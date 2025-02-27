Splitgate 2 Preview: 1047 Games recaptures lighting in a bottle

HQ

There's a degree of danger with how developer 1047 Games has handled Splitgate. The original title debuted a few years ago to a huge audience and great acclaim, so much so that the team decided the best course of action for delivering a game in the vision they truly had was to take the success the series had already seen and devote all of its attention and resources to a bigger and grander sequel. In many ways, it's somewhat similar to how Player First Games handled MultiVersus, by taking a popular product, ending its support, and then instead assuming that fans will cheer and celebrate its eventual return with uproarious fanfare. I bring up that comparison because the failure of MultiVersus shows that lightning in the bottle success cannot always be captured a second time, which is what makes Splitgate 2 such a compelling story.

This sequel takes everything that made Splitgate such an entertaining product and simply elevates it to a new level. I can say this for certainty as recently I had the chance to hop into a few hours of the game to experience the same features being made available in the crossplay alpha. I was privy to the traditional and heart-pounding 4v4 action, the new class and loadout systems, and the much more chaotic 8v8v8 modes too, and I can say that even after just a few hours that Splitgate 2 looks to be a really promising arena shooter.

HQ

1047 Games has made it no secret that they have been inspired by arena shooter greats. Call of Duty and Halo are two names thrown around a lot, but for Splitgate 2 the specific examples that the developer looked at was Halo: Reach and Destiny, and it shows. Splitgate 2 offers silky and streamlined shooter action that is defined and expanded with immense depth and creative options thanks to the movement suite and iconic portal systems. The gunplay is tight and responsive, the pacing fast yet not blindingly so, the movement options varied yet manageable, all of which come together to make a shooter that has a very approachable base level and a very high skill ceiling. As long as you can move and aim a weapon, the rest of Splitgate 2 is there for the taking, and most of it will come naturally to you as the hours roll on.

This is an ad:

The idea of using portals might seem mind-boggling and even a little confusing at first, but 1047 Games has put a large emphasis on level design and building arenas in such a way that portals do not overwhelm the action. You can quickly traverse the map in a way that would make GLaDOS proud, or instead open a portal behind an enemy and use it to unsuspectingly gun them down. Again, it's all about skill levels with Splitgate 2, and like all great arena shooters, this title has been built from the ground-up to be engaging for newbies and veterans alike.

One of the primary ways that 1047 Games has twisted the Splitgate formula in this sequel comes in the form of classes and loadouts. This might seem a bit much at first glance but they are actually implemented in a really interesting way that improves the action. One of the areas that arena shooters can falter is how everyone is basically on the same playing field, meaning the action just becomes intense and sweaty where it's all about simply out-gunning your opponent. For Splitgate 2, these classes help add a further strategic element as each does something slightly different. Aeros is the typical run-and-gunner that is all about speed and agility, whereas Meridian brings ways to highlight and spot enemies through walls, while Sabrask is the danger-close, objective-controller that loves to melee enemies and deploy protective shields. Each class is highly effective in action and does all the core Splitgate things that one would expect, but they also excel over one another in slightly more niche ways and that really changes up the action and strategy a bunch.

The loadouts are a bit different as they give the player the agency to equip the weapon type that suits them. You could bring a shotgun if you're playing as Sabrask, an SMG if you're clocking in as Aeros, or a carbine if you're Meridian, or you could do complete opposites to how you would expect the class to be played and that is completely fine. The one issue is that each class has slightly different weapon variants, as for example Meridian has a lot of railgun weapons, Sabrask likes semi-automatic, pump, or bolt-action weapons, and Aeros is much more about full-auto, and this all means that some of the weapons pale in comparison to others. Plus, and this is perhaps the biggest issue Splitgate 2 has currently, there's very little downtime and you will be quickly chucked into new rounds or games and you only have seconds to adjust your loadout to the circumstances of the match itself, something that feels a tad overwhelming at times. There's definitely a little bit of work to be done with loadouts at the moment, because it does go a little against Splitgate's signature theme of simplicity and streamlined shooter fun.

This is an ad:

But here's the thing, this is one of the two main criticisms that came to my mind after a few hours with the game. The game modes are varied and incredibly balanced, with traditional deathmatch types, objective-based alternatives, and even one that could be compared to Halo's Grifball to a degree. The gameplay works and plays like a dream with such a premium and refined presentation that lacks any unwanted fluff that Call of Duty and some of the other arena shooter titans could genuinely take plenty of notes from. The map design is brilliant, with levels that are ideal sizes and that provide plenty of nooks and tricksy elements that enable top players to really exploit them. It's a truly polished and impressive shooter with amazing, stunning, and crisp visuals and presentation, and yet I did mention two main criticisms at the start of this paragraph, so what does the second refer to?

8v8v8. This mode has some interesting elements to harp on about and I can see many enjoying its Big Team Battle-like action, but to me, Splitgate has always been best as a more personal, tight shooter experience, which is what enables its 4v4 modes to thrive. My gripe with the 8v8v8 isn't actually the number of players in each map or how the action unfolds. Sure, there's an argument to be made about how when 24 players are all fighting over one tiny objective with portals absolutely everywhere it becomes a chaotic nightmare. My main issue however is that the maps actually feel too big for this mode. Splitgate 2 plays quickly, somewhere between Call of Duty and Halo, and in these 8v8v8 modes, you find yourself running for a while (or portalling across the map), fighting a few enemies and eventually being eliminated, and then having to run back. And that's my problem. The big maps lack the intricate nature of the 4v4 maps, there are less portal-able locations, too much empty and open space, and it comes together to make for a game mode that is almost Battlefield-esque, with the player experiencing counter-immersive moments amid the thrilling action. There's just something about it that doesn't feel like Splitgate.

So, while there will no doubt be many fans that enjoy the 8v8v8 experience, for me, it's still the 4v4 where Splitgate 2 excels. Even though I have gripes with the grander scale action and I am still less convinced by the loadouts, the rest of the overall whole that makes up this game is simply excellent. It's thrilling, hugely intuitive to pick up, understand, and enjoy, has a premium and tight and polished presentation, and actually feels like a fresh addition in the frankly quite stale arena shooter space. 1047 Games hasn't yet announced the firm release date for Splitgate 2, but when it does come out, this is a shooter you won't want to miss, and hopefully that's reflected by the community. From what I've seen, the development team has taken the already great original and simply enhanced it to new heights, so hopefully we won't have another MultiVersus here, where players abdicate and move on from the game after a few weeks.