Splitgate 2 launches on the 6th of June

After some time in hibernation, it appears that Splitgate will officially be back very soon. The free-to-play shooter Splitgate 2 has been in open beta for a little while now, but fans will be getting the full 1.0 release of the game in just a couple of days.

On the 6th of June, Splitgate 2 leaves beta and heads to its full launch. Also, the game will have a presence this weekend at SGF, where it promises a big surprise. We've only got a couple of days to wait until Summer Game Fest kicks off properly, so soon we'll know what 1047 Games has up its sleeve.

Check out the launch announcement trailer below, which strangely departs from the atmosphere of most of Splitgate 2's other promotional materials.