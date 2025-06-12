English
Splitgate 2

Splitgate 2 hits three million downloads

Plenty of folk have flocked to the game following its launch around a week ago.

HQ

It seems like Splitgate 2 has been quite a big success for developer 1047 Games. The arena shooter arrived six days ago, and in that time it has amassed a whopping three million downloads, meaning it has averaged around 500,000 downloads a day since launch.

Speaking about this big feat, 1047 states: "From the dorm room to launching Splitgate 2. It's been a crazy ride, & we wouldn't be here without our incredible community."

The shooter has been met with a degree of controversy all the same, with hyper expensive cosmetics and bizarre appearances and statements from the developer's CEO during Summer Game Fest too. This didn't sway our opinion on the game, as we were highly impressed by Splitgate 2, as you can see in our full review.

