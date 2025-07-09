Splitgate 2 has lost 96% of all players since the release a month ago

HQ

Splitgate 2 premiered just over a month ago. Following the success of the first game, the development team grew from 15 to 200 people and 1047 Games got the chance to make their dream title, which was off to a great start. But communication has been both tone-deaf and controversial, and after public disputes over issues such as overpriced microtransactions, public complaints from the studio on competing series, and a "Make FPS Great Again" cap at Summer Game Fest from founder Ian Proulx, things have been shakier.

Yesterday, a new low was set for the game on Steam when, according to SteamDB, there were only 909 people online at lunchtime playing. These are, of course, not sustainable numbers and marks a 96% drop in the player base in pretty much exactly one month.

In a post on Reddit, the studio's community manager writes that they are aware of the problems that have been going on and adds that small changes won't save the game, but at the same time states that they believe in a future for it:

"...we agree that minor improvements alone won't be enough to right the ship and keep a larger audience engaged.

Our team still believes in the future of Splitgate 2. Mistakes were made, no question, but we're not giving up on it."

Do you play Splitgate 2 yourself and what do you think of it?