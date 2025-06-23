Splitgate 2 developer hit by layoffs despite recent launch of sequel

HQ

It seems like the launch of Splitgate 2 has not exactly gone entirely to plan in a commercial sense, despite plenty of players. We say this because in a post on LinkedIn, developer 1047 Games has announced layoffs affecting an undetermined number of staff at the studio.

The post explains that the aim of 1047 is to continue directing resources into making Splitgate 2 the best possible game that it can be, all while it looks to support its staff and those affected by the layoffs by helping them secure new roles elsewhere.

This isn't all, to overcome this period of turbulence, 1047's founders Ian Proulx and Nicholas Bagamian have decided to pause their own salaries to ensure the next phase of the game is met.

The full announcement states the following: "Today we parted ways with a small group of valued 1047 Games team members. We're still perfecting the Splitgate 2 gameplay experience in response to community feedback, and we are redirecting resources to build the best game for our players. We are sad to see our teammates go, and we are actively working to help them secure new opportunities. Further, our co-founders Ian Proulx and Nicholas Bagamian have opted not to take salaries as we lock in to deliver the next phase of the project. Thank you to those who've built alongside us—we are sad to say goodbye and would not be here without you.

"To everyone who's playing Splitgate 2, we're continuing to work hard to deliver more things we know you'll love. We are committed to building this game for the long haul."

We enjoyed our time with Splitgate 2, as our review attests, even if the monetisation was a bit steep and overwhelming.