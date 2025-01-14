Splitgate 2 creators don't want to be dragged down by their inspirations

HQ

Splitgate drew in a huge amount of players when it first launched a few years back, largely down to its impressive gameplay, which was often reduced to 'Halo meets Portal.' While that did rather aptly describe the first game, the sequel is looking to build on that.

Speaking to GamesRadar, 1047 Games CEO and creative director Ian Proulx wants to deliver a shooter that stands above its inspirations. "Halo meets Portal was a pretty good tagline for a team that had no marketing budget," he said. "But we want to build our own path with this sequel. We don't want to just be the 'Halo meets Portal' team. Those games were obviously a huge inspiration, we're not shy about that, but Splitgate 2 needs to be its own thing."

Visuals have been changed, alongside game mechanics such as how you move around the map and the momentum you build. Also, the gameplay is class-based now, allowing for additional ways to customise your style of play.

"We looked at what Splitgate did really well, that fans really loved, and at the areas where we felt it fell short - where we weren't able to sustain longevity," Proulx said.

It's interesting to see how Splitgate 2 is changing itself, acknowledging the mistakes of the past. We'll have to wait and see how those changes equate to gameplay longevity when Splitgate 2 launches this year.