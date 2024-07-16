Splitgate 2 could be revealed as early as this week

HQ

There are few fumbles in recent memory bigger than that of Splitgate. An incredible formula that won it overnight success even caught the eyes of one Epic Games, who reportedly offered the developers a lot of money to buy the IP. However, they turned that money down, believing in the vision at the peak of Splitgate's popularity, only for that to then spiral downwards.

The game still has hundreds of players on occasion, but it seems that after ending development on the first game in 2022, 1047 Games is nearly ready to reveal something big.

A post on the game's Twitter/X account reads simply "In three days...You're mine." A lot of people are pointing towards a sequel rather than a big update because as mentioned, development ended on Splitgate a while back, so that 1047 Games could create a revolutionary sequel.

Do you think a Splitgate comeback is possible?