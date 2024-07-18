Splitgate 2 announced, set for 2025 launch on PC and consoles

Just the other day, we reported on the news that developer 1047 Games had an announcement in the pipeline, an announcement that seemed to refer to the reveal of Splitgate 2. That was absolutely true.

1047 has now lifted the curtain on Splitgate 2 and affirmed that it will be a "bigger and better" follow-up that will launch in 2025 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.

The game will again offer first-person action and portal-hopping mechanics, but will bolster it with three unique factions to choose from that offer unique gameplay styles, competitive strategies, and loadouts. This will be complemented with a selection of arenas, weapons, and modes, and the game will be playable either alone or with friends.

1047 has said that there will be the first playable event relating to the game in the coming weeks, that it will be present and playable at Gamescom, and that a companion comic book series is in production that will explore the backstory of the game.

While we're waiting for further information, be sure to check out the announcement trailer below.