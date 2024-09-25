Split-screen multiplayer will come to LEGO Fortnite and a new Dualsense Limited Edition controller is on the way

HQ

For the first time ever, local, split-screen multiplayer is coming to Fortnite. But only for LEGO Fortnite, the sub-game that was released late 2023 in a huge update, and has been getting bigger and bigger throughout the months.

With this mode, two players will be able to play together on the same LEGO Fortnite map, working and crafting together. Epic Games frames this mode as specially convenient for families, with an adult and a kid working at the same time in this family-friendly take on Fortnite and the survival genre.

What is not known yet is when will this feature be released. It will work on both PS5 and PS4, so it's safe to say it will come to Xbox too. Bit will Switch be able to handle it? It's yet to be seen.

That is not the only piece of news Epic Games had for the State of Play. Epic Games and Sony will release a Dualsense Wireless Controller Special Edition. Pre-orders will go live on October 3.