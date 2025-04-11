Split Fiction's soundtrack is now available to stream

HQ

After launching just over a month ago, Split Fiction has now made its soundtrack available to listen to outside of the game. Hazelight's latest co-op adventure was showered with praise by fans and critics since launch, and as much as people loved playing Mio and Zoe's adventure, they also enjoyed listening to the accompanying soundtrack.

The Split Fiction soundtrack is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube music as part of your subscription to any of those services, and features 45 of the game's music tracks. On a blog post shared by EA, there are even some recommendations on what you should listen to depending on your vibe.

"If you are looking to reminisce about the cozy time you spent as an Otter and Fairy dream team, we recommend going to track 09 - Hopes of Spring," reads the blog post, recommending track 26 - The Prisoner to conquer your inner demons, and track 36 - In Love for some raving night club music.

Split Fiction is available now on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. A Nintendo Switch 2 version will release on the 5th of June.