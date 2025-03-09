Split Fiction's director shoots down "feminism propaganda" claim

HQ

Split Fiction is out now, and while it's enjoying stellar reviews, as well as a positive player reception, there are always people trying to sprinkle some rain on Hazelight's parade.

In an interview with Fall Damage, Split Fiction's director Josef Fares read a YouTube comment labelling the game as feminist propaganda, to which he responded: "I guess this is somebody reacting that there are two women. Let me say this, in Brothers [A Tale of Two Sons] there were two guys. In A Way Out there were two guys. In It Takes Two there was one guy and one woman and now there are two girls and everybody's complaining."

"Come on man," Fares continued. "I don't care what you have between your legs that's totally not interesting for me is what's important."

Fares clearly isn't one to entertain such criticism, and it's testament to his outspoken and confident personality. This is something we spoke with the director about during our recent interview, which you can read here.