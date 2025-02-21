Split Fiction supports game sharing between formats

HQ

We already knew that Hazelight's upcoming Split Fiction, just like the studio's previous game It Takes Two, can be played online with a friend even if only one of you owns the title. Now, it's been clarified via Instagram that this concept is not only back in Split Fiction (something we knew before) but has been further improved.

The offer also applies to crossplay. Anyone who owns the game for Xbox can play with someone who has a PC or PlayStation 5 but does not own the title.

We can only hope that more developers will follow this concept. Split Fiction will be released on March 6 - and now we're looking forward to it even more.