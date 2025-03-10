Split Fiction sells over a million copies in just two days

HQ

It was already evident that Split Fiction was eagerly awaited before the launch, and as we could tell in our review, there was a good reason for this. Now Swedish developer Hazelight confirms that the game has been a huge success. In just two days, over a million copies have been sold, making it one of the fastest selling titles in its catergory.

Via Bluesky, Hazelight thanks gamers for their support and is delighted by the reception. With such a strong start, the future looks bright for Split Fiction, and it will be exciting to see how far it can go in terms of sales.

The studio's last title, It Takes Two, was released in 2021 and has sold over 23 million copies for reference. What do you think, will Split Fiction be able to beat that?

<social>https://bsky.app/profile/did:plc:4rmky74i7rgckeq2y5rytvxc/post/3ljztto3sws2v</social>