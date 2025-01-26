Split Fiction is shown in a new trailer on Monday night

HQ

It's only been a little over a month since Josef Fares and his studio Hazelight first showed off their new collaborative adventure Split Fiction. So we don't know much about what Fares and the gang have cooked up this time, other than that it's once again third-person co-op on split screen, and that the game centers around the intersection of sci-fi and fantasy. The March 6th launch date is quickly nearing, and this coming Monday, we will at last have the opportunity to see a more detailed preview of what diagonal co-op could entail. Publisher EA has posted a video on Youtube with a countdown to 5:00 PM on Monday called Split Fiction | Official Co-op Gameplay Trailer , so if you usually have a hard time getting back to work after the weekend, hopefully this can cheer you up in the evening.

