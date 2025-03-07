Split Fiction is already closing in on 200,000 concurrent Steam players

HQ

No one probably thought otherwise after all the hype, the great ratings and the fact that Hazelight's previous games have been so good - but we can now announce that Split Fiction is off to a great start.

Via SteamDB, it is now revealed that the game has already reached a peak of 197,434 concurrent Steam players, which is pretty spectacular (not everyone who owns the game is online at the same time, of course - which means very high sales) and surely a figure that will grow further over the weekend.

In comparison, the wildly popular predecessor It Takes Two reached a peak of 71,039 concurrent players and just under 13,000 on its opening day, something Split Fiction has beaten several times over. We can probably count on it doing incredibly well on both PlayStation and Xbox as well (and don't forget that everyone who has EA Access or Game Pass Ultimate also has a nice discount on all EA games, which of course includes this).

It seems likely that some well-deserved sales bragging will be released next week when it is revealed how well it actually performed. If you want to know more about Split Fiction, we have a review for you, and we also have a handy guide to get you started in no time.