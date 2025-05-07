Split Fiction has already sold over 4 million copies

HQ

It's been two months since Split Fiction was released, which got off to a flying start with stellar reviews and rocketing sales that proved co-op is something gamers really love. However, it's been a while since we've heard anything about the game, other than that it's going to be released for Switch 2. So has it lost momentum?

The answer must be a resounding no, because via Bluesky, Hazelight now reveals that it sold over four million copies, writing:

"Seeing the fun you have with our game and the love you show for Mio, Zoe and each other warms our hearts here at Hazelight ❤️"

Since the game can only be enjoyed co-op, but can be shared freely with others online, this should mean that the number of players has well and truly passed eight million people. And of course, it will continue to grow, with a big boost at the Switch 2 launch, and we can only say that it is well deserved.