Splinter Fortnite skin revealed alongside new look for Shredder

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover with Fortnite has been received rather well, all things considered. Right now, players can hop onto the Battle Bus as any one of the turtles.

Now, thanks to leaker Shiina, we have our first look at the turtles' mentor Splinter. It appears that Splinter will also come with a unique Back Bling, and potentially have a unique Pickaxe with his staff.

Shredder is also getting a new skin, which shows off his standard variant in-game, rather than the Super version which was first showcased last month. Both of these Shredder skins will also get their own Lego version for players of Lego Fortnite.

What do you think of these new skins?