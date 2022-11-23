Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Splinter Cell Remake

Splinter Cell Remake will feature "photorealistic" graphics

Expect some pretty impressive visuals whenever the game debuts.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ever since it was officially announced a year ago, we've been looking forward to Splinter Cell Remake. It will be a completely reworked take on the first game in the franchise, which was released 20 years ago (almost to the day).

And clearly Ubisoft Toronto has really high ambitions for the game. This becomes evident after a new job listing where they are looking for a Senior Character Artist for the project, as this is a part of the job description:

"Create highly detailed and photorealistic 3D character models and textures for use in-game, including heads, hair, and clothing."

Basically, it seems like we can expect Sam Fisher to look really, really good when he returns to Third Echelon for his remade adventure - which we still haven't seen anything from and do not even have a release year for.

Splinter Cell Remake

Related texts



Loading next content