Splinter Cell Remake is looking for its third director

It has been over a decade since we've been able to play a Splinter Cell game, and even if we got a return to the series with Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, fans are still clamouring for a new game. Sadly, it seems the Splinter Cell Remake is still a long ways off.

A job listing for a game director position at Ubisoft Toronto caught by Tech4Gamers made specific reference to Splinter Cell, with the successful candidate being responsible for "moment-to-moment gameplay" and creating a "highly polished, hardcore stealth experience."

This job listing was quickly deleted, but it shows that Ubisoft is looking to grab yet another director for the Splinter Cell Remake. The game's first director, David Grivel, left in 2022. The replacement seems to have departed fairly recently, and now we'll have to see if third time's the charm for the Splinter Cell Remake.