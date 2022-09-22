Splinter Cell Remake information revealed in job listing

HQ

Job listings have been an invaluable source of information about upcoming games for a long time, as these aren't as secret anymore. Now we've got a prime example of this from Ubisoft Toronto who is looking for a scriptwriter to the upcoming Splinter Cell Remake that was announced almost a year ago.

First and foremost, we get to learn that the game will be built on the Snowdrop engine "to deliver next-generation visuals and modernized stealth gameplay, while preserving what's at the heart of the Splinter Cell experience".

The description of the game explains the general thought behind this project, which will seemingly be built on the foundation of the original Sam Fisher adventure, but be more realistic and believable:

"Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience. We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable. As a Scriptwriter at Ubisoft Toronto, you will join the Narrative team and help create a cohesive and compelling narrative experience for a new audience of Splinter Cell fans."

One of the tasks this scriptwriter will work on is "Revising and editing dialogue based on director/lead feedback to ensure quality and consistency", and also "Writing compelling dialogue for in-game mission VO and Cinematic scenes". Basically, Splinter Cell Remake really seems to be a remake in the word's most truest fashion.

It is still believed to be really early in development (pre-production even as a scriptwriter is needed), so we probably shouldn't expect to see more from this for a few years - but at least we know that Sam Fisher is indeed coming back.

