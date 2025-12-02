Splinter Cell Remake has found it's third game director who also happens to be the first one

HQ

Just over three years ago, it became known that Ubisoft veteran David Grivel had left the company, which was seen as a significant blow to Splinter Cell Remake as he was the game director for the project. Since then, we haven't really heard anything more about the title, which was announced around four years ago.

But in October, we reported that another creative director had left the project, and Ubisoft has been looking for a replacement ever since - and now they have found one. And that person is... David Grivel.

Via his LinkedIn (via GamesRadar), he writes that he is back at Ubisoft Toronto after working on Battlefield 6 for the past year or so, and says that Sam Fisher's adventures are important to him:

"Today, I am very, VERY happy to announce that I'm rejoining Ubisoft Toronto as Game Director on the Splinter Cell Remake!

A very special team and project to me ❤️"

We don't actually know when we'll see anything tangible from the stealth adventure. We can keep our fingers crossed for The Game Awards, but given the seemingly troubled development, it's probably not something we should get our hopes up about.