Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow finally returns to Steam

Being a Sam Fisher fan is not an easy thing. We've nearly lost count of how many years have passed without a game, something which has long been rumored. But alas, we keep on waiting - and maybe, just maybe the Netflix adaptation might be the start of a long overdue comeback for the scruffy stealth legend. We can only hope.

And what's even better is the fact that Pandora Tomorrow, one of the series most iconic and beloved games is making a return to Steam after being unavailable for some time. So for those of you with an itch to try out the game once more or just re-live old memories, now is the chance. And it can be yours for just under six euros.

There is of course also a bundle available which includes the rest of the available Splinter Cell games for 19 euros - plenty of bang for your bucks. Sadly, they still require a Ubisoft account to play and there seems to be some issues in regards to the classic Spies vs. Mercs mode in Pandora Tomorrow - which players on Steam claim to not be fully functional. Still, seeing this stealth classic finally sneak its way back into the spotlight is a small but meaningful win.