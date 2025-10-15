Splinter Cell: Deathwatch renewed for a second season

HQ

It has now been confirmed that Fisher and friends will return for a second season of glorious spy action. Yes, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is set to continue, just days after the premiere - hinting at plenty of confidence from Netflix and the producers. The announcement came earlier today when showrunner Derek Kolstad revealed that the production for a second season already is underway. Promising a bigger scope and even more smart, fast-paced action.

Kolstad said:

"We've got a Season Two coming your way. We don't have a release date yet. And being new to animation, I know how long it takes. But we are fully into preproduction and everyone is super excited about where we go next"

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is currently streaming on Netflix and if you've yet to read our review, you can find it here.