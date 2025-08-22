Splinter Cell: Deathwatch gets a teaser trailer, the show starts October 14th, 2025

HQ

Netflix has given us a first real peek about the adult animated espionage series Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, which gets its premiere on October 14th, 2025.

Derek Kolstad is mostly known from John Wick, but now he acts as the lead writer and an executive producer. Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage are doing the directing. Liev Schreiber gives his performance as Sam Fisher, but we probably remember the actor better as Victor Creed (or Sabretooth) in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

The teaser doesn't give out that much, but Sam Fisher is clearly an older dude, and that "this mission is personal".

