Splinter and Casey Jones in TMNT? "There are some surprises left"

Fans loved it when April was unveiled as the fifth playable character for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (including a badass mic drop) at Gamescom. And now, as we were talking with Dotemu's CEO Cyrille Imbert, we were joking if the reporter's name was a hint on the potential release date in 2022.

"Not at all!" laughs Imbert in the video below. "I know that the people that follow us, they hate us for that (...) we're so excited we want to show things but at the same time we're like 'damn maybe we showed it too early'". After all, at the publisher they believe that "it's kind of a luxury to be able to take your time - we care about making the best game possible".

However, on the topic of more playable characters, can we expect top fan-requested Splinter and Casey Jones to be selectable in the upcoming 4 player co-op brawler?

"Those characters are so faithful to the '87 series", says the Dotemu man about the already-introduced turtles and O'Neil. "If you want to have a character that's special, that's really well animated, that makes sense in terms of gameplay, it takes time (...) but we'll do as much as we can for the launch, that's for sure, and there are still some surprises left", he smiles.

Do you take at least Splinter for granted? Which other characters would you love to play us in TMNT?