HQ

When it comes to gateway board games—those titles that are simple enough for new players but hold enough depth to keep veterans engaged—few have made an impact quite like Splendor. Originally released in 2014, Splendor has long been celebrated for its elegant gameplay, beautiful components, and its ability to turn even the most mundane of card drafting and engine-building mechanics into a satisfying challenge. Fast forward to today, and the Splendor Refresh edition brings back the classic gem-building experience with a few updated tweaks. But does it still hold its luster? Let's dig in.

What's New in the Refresh Edition?

If you're already familiar with the original Splendor, you might be wondering what exactly the Refresh edition brings to the table. The answer: not a whole lot—visually, at least. The gameplay itself remains almost identical to the original, but this edition does include some updated card art and slightly better quality components. The most significant change is in the game's rulebook, which has been streamlined to be more beginner-friendly.

If you were hoping for a dramatic overhaul or expansion-like additions, you might be disappointed. However, the lack of sweeping changes also means that the game's core experience is still intact and, if anything, more accessible than ever.

A Quick Rundown of How It Plays

For those who are diving into Splendor for the first time, the premise is straightforward. You play as a Renaissance merchant trying to acquire the most prestige by building up a portfolio of gem mines, transportation routes, and shops. This is all done by collecting gem tokens, which are used to purchase development cards. These cards not only add to your engine by providing permanent gem bonuses but also net you points—or prestige—toward victory. The first player to reach 15 points triggers the endgame, and the player with the most points at the end wins.

This is an ad:

The genius of Splendor lies in its simplicity. Turns are quick—players either take gem tokens from the central supply, reserve a card for future purchase, or buy a card from the table using their gem tokens. The tension builds as players vie for the same cards and tokens, often needing to pivot strategies when key pieces of their engine get snatched up by someone else. There's also the Nobles mechanic, where meeting certain requirements will earn you bonus points in the form of visiting aristocrats. It's subtle, strategic, and immensely satisfying.

Components and Art: A Fresh Coat of Paint

The component quality in Splendor (Refresh) continues to be top-notch. One of the standout features of the original was the poker chip-style gem tokens, which are satisfyingly hefty to hold and handle. These make a return in the Refresh edition and still feel as premium as ever. They're the kind of pieces that elevate the tactile experience of playing the game.

The cards themselves feature updated artwork, which is nice, though hardly game-changing. The new art offers slightly more detail and color variation, giving the game a more modern aesthetic. It's a welcomed update but not something that will blow you away, especially if you didn't mind the art in the original version. What's important is that everything looks clean and visually consistent, helping to maintain the game's polished feel.

This is an ad:

Strategy and Depth: Easy to Learn, Tough to Master

The appeal of Splendor has always been its accessibility paired with strategic depth. New players can grasp the rules in a matter of minutes, and the game's pace allows them to feel competitive right out of the gate. At the same time, experienced gamers can find themselves agonizing over choices as they try to build the most efficient gem engine while keeping an eye on their opponents' moves.

What makes Splendor particularly engaging is its constant balancing act between short-term gains and long-term strategy. Do you take the gem tokens you need to buy that card now, or do you reserve it and wait for a better opportunity? Should you focus on attracting Nobles for bonus points, or simply push for cheaper cards that will help you buy bigger cards later on? The decisions aren't always obvious, but that's where the fun comes in.

Is the Refresh Worth It?

If you already own the original Splendor, the Refresh edition might not be a must-buy. The core gameplay remains unchanged, and the updates, while nice, don't drastically improve the experience. That said, if you're new to the game or you've been meaning to add Splendor to your collection, the Refresh edition is the perfect time to dive in.

Its smooth mechanics, gorgeous components, and high replayability make it a staple for game nights. It's a game that works well with two players but really shines in larger groups of three or four, where the competition for resources becomes more intense. Plus, the short game length (around 30 minutes) makes it an excellent option for back-to-back sessions or to kick off a longer board game night.

Final Thoughts

Splendor (Refresh) doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it doesn't need to. The small updates make an already great game even more polished, and it's still one of the best gateway games on the market today. If you're looking for a game that offers fast turns, strategic depth, and satisfying engine-building, Splendor is a gem that belongs on your shelf.

Verdict: 9/10 - A Classic with a Fresh Shine

The Splendor Refresh edition may not pack in loads of new content, but it refines an already brilliant game. If you don't already own it, you should.