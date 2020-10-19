Splatoween is returning to Splatoon 2

You're watching Advertisements

Splatoon 2 is set to celebrate Halloween again this year as it is reviving its Splatoween event, which will allow players to get their hands on some "ghoulish gear." The event will take place between October 30 and November 1 and will see one big in-game face-off between Team Trick and Team Treat.

Players will be able to get their hands on some spooky cosmetics by simply going to a Switch News article on their consoles. To do this, they will need to follow the Squid Research Lab Report News Channel and then launch the game from the link within the article.

The biggest event here though is the face-off that will be happening between both Team Trick and Team Treat. Players can choose which side they wish to represent from a terminal in Inkopolis Square before engaging in a series of Turf War matches. Team Treat was able to come on top last time, but can they emerge victorious for another year? Only time will tell.