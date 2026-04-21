Splatoon Raiders to bolster the Nintendo Switch 2 line-up this July

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Looking for more reasons to pick up your Switch 2 this summer? If so, Nintendo has some information to share that you absolutely won't want to miss.

Following on from Yoshi and the Mysterious Book in May, this July will see the arrival of Splatoon Raiders, which will be serving up a fresh adventure in the beloved colourful and inky series.

Described as a "single-player-focused game", the premise of Splatoon Raiders is to become a mechanic working with the musical trio known as Deep Cut to venture deep into the Spirhalite Islands to take on Salmonids while hunting for treasure. You can see much of this in action in the new trailer for the game below.

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Beyond this, Nintendo has revealed a new amiibo that will be launching alongside Splatoon Raiders, which features the members of Deep Cut; Frye, Shiver, and Big Man. You can see what this looks like in the trailer above too.

Nintendo does also explicitly say that while Splatoon Raiders is a single-player-geared adventure, it does support multiplayer online and locally with up to three other players.

As for the exact launch date, Splatoon Raiders will debut on Switch 2 on July 23, 2026, and you can pre-order the game today. A ton of new images for the game have been shared too, all of which you can find below.