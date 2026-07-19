Splatoon Raiders is a mere 13 gigabytes in size

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While games just keep getting bigger and are starting to reach completely unsustainable sizes for many developers and publishers, we still have Nintendo at the other end of the spectrum. Their games are often significantly smaller and better optimised, and now it's being reported on Reddit that the upcoming Splatoon Raiders doesn't seem to be any exception.

On the contrary, the eShop reveals that the game is a mere 13.1 gigabytes, which is a fairly standard size for many of today's indie titles. Splatoon Raiders, the fourth game in the series (albeit something of a spin-off), launches for Switch 2 on July 23 and is primarily focused on single-player. However, there's also a multiplayer mode with co-op.

We'll obviously review it closer to the release date.