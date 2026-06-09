Splatoon Raiders is getting its own Nintendo Direct in June, new Joy-Con 2 colours

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Splatoon Raiders, an upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game releasing on July 23, appeared at the Nintendo Direct showing some new gameplay of this single-player focused action adventure game, and also confirming that a Splatoon 3 Direct is taking place later this month.

If you want to know more about the game, check on June 30, 2026, for a Splatoon Raiders Direct. More information will be revealed, but don't expect any major announcements like Splatoon 4 just yet. In fact, Splatoon 3, released in 2022 and is playable on Switch 2 with a free update (no Switch 2 version for this one) will have a special Splatfest between July 11-13 to celebrate the launch of the new game.

And if you want to know more, the Nintendo Today App will launch a series of daily comics between June 23 and July 23, the month before the game's release, talking about the story of the game and its characters.

That's not all, because (only in Japan) Nintendo is launching a special pack of Nintendo Switch 2 with the game. What will arrive everywhere is a new set of Joy-Con 2 with new colours, Blue and Yellow, available from July 23 too.

Are you excited for Splatoon Raiders on Switch 2?