Splatoon 3 World Championships Victory rescinded after racist remarks from team members

The top team in the Splatoon world, Team Jackpot, has had its Splatoon 3 World Championship victory rescinded thanks to a couple of its members being found to frequently use racist remarks and jokes.

This discovery has made its way across social media and the internet, with a big thread discussing the matter on ResetEra. It is believed the two primary culprits are players that go by the names Leafi and Madness. Over on Twitter/X, NintendoVersus issued the following statement after rescinding the victory.

"It has come to our attention that certain members of team Jackpot, the team that recently won the Splatoon 3 World Championship, acted in a manner that is not in line with our Community Guidelines while playing the Splatoon 3 game. As a result, team Jackpot's win will be considered vacated, and the team will not receive trophies associated with the event."

The Splashtag banner celebrating Jackpot's win is also going to be adjusted as Nintendo quickly tries to remove the mark these players have left on the community.