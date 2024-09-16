Splatoon 3 will receive no further new updates

HQ

Following two years of post-launch support, Nintendo has announced that we've now entered the sunset era for Splatoon 3. That's right, the action threequel will be receiving no further new updates and content now that the Grand Festival event has come to a close over the weekend.

Nintendo does affirm that while new content is being stopped, there will be a few additional bits of content making its debut in the coming months, including the return of Splatoween, Frosty Fest, Spring Fest, Summer Nights, and the Big Run, Eggstra Work, plus the Monthly Challenges. There's no timeline on how long these will continue to operate for but Nintendo does add that it will be "for the time being."

We are also promised weapon adjustments as and when required, but regular updates are done and finished meaning (hopefully) that it's full steam ahead on an inevitable Splatoon 4!