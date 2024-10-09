Splatoon 3 will host a Splatoween festival this month

HQ

Splatoon 3 ended its post-launch content last September with the Grand Festival, a three-day event set in a music festival outside Splatsville.

The online game will not receive any new content update, but it seems the splatfests will continue. Nintendo has announced that the next festival will be held the weekend from October 26 to 27. It is Halloween themed, as part of "Splatoween", and asks the question "what would you be in a fantasy world, a Wizard, Knight, or Ninja?".

It is a bit different from the Splatoween festival we had last year, "Which would be the best friend?

Zombie vs. Skeleton vs. Ghost".

At the end of the day, the theming doesn't really matter much. But the fact that Nintendo doesn't want to stop making Splatoon festivals, even if there are no new stages or pieces of gear, is good news, as the splatfest were the only way to play the Tricolor Turf War, a mode in which three teams play at the same time.