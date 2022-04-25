Cookies

Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 will be released in September

There's a new trailer with tons of new gameplay.

HQ

A lot of people were pleasantly surprised when Nintendo last week confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will get a changed release date - and will be coming in July rather than September as initially planned. But why would Nintendo do this? Well, it seems like there's a pretty good explanation.

In a pretty lengthy new trailer, Nintendo has now revealed that Splatoon 3 launches on September 9. You can check the video out below, something we highly recommend for all people dreaming of colourful paint, as it has plenty of gameplay.

HQ
Splatoon 3

