Splatoon 3 sweeps through its first weekend with nearly 3.5 million copies sold

Splatoon 3 went on sale on Friday, and soon the servers were filled with new players ready to smash every surface and opponent that came their way. We are still playing the game after having had a great time reviewing it, and today we woke up in the morning with the news from Nintendo of Japan announcing that the game has sold almost three and a half million copies in just three days.

Not an insignificant figure for a game that will have a minimum of two years of post-launch content, according to the official press release. New weapons and scenarios for Inklings and Octolings to settle their differences with ink.

If you're migrating your Splatoon 2 data to Splatoon 3, watch out for this

I'm sure many Splatoon 2 users will have already got their hands on Splatoon 3, and Gamereactor would like to give you some advice before migrating your data. There's no problem with that, but it's worth bearing in mind that data migration is only allowed to be done once. If we decide to cancel the transfer during the transfer or if we accidentally hit the cancel button, we won't be able to migrate our progress, not even by deleting the data and repeating the process. A serious warning that Nintendo's Japanese Twitter account has also issued.