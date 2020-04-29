Cookies

Splatoon 2

Splatoon 2: Special Demo 2020 available, test phase starts tomorrow

You have one week to try out the game's different multiplayer modes.

Nintendo teased it last week but wasn't willing to share more specific information with us. That was until today because the Special Demo 2020 (catchy name) for Splatoon 2 is now available for download via the eShop. Starting tomorrow, Nintendo Switch owners will be able to play the colourful action game using this demo version, which allows access to multiplayer battles, the tutorial, and parts of the game's hub area.

From April 30 at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST until May 6 at 22:59 BST / 23:59 CEST, the team-based multiplayer modes will be open to all players. The game file is only 4.1 gigabytes in size because you're not allowed to play the campaign, unfortunately. However, Nintendo is offering a discount throughout this period, so you can get the main game and the Octo-Expansion at a discount.

Splatoon 2

