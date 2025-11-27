Splash Damage to face mass layoffs, as studio is put into consultation

HQ

It has been revealed that developer Splash Damage, known for collaborating on the Gears of War franchise with Microsoft, is going into a consultation process that will affect all levels and staff working at the studio.

This was confirmed in a LinkedIn post that mentions that it was a "difficult step for us to take" but one that it believes is "necessary so Splash Damage can remain agile and adaptable in what has been a very challenging market."

This is effectively corporate mumbo-jumbo for incoming mass layoffs, something it continues to allude to without directly stating as much by also noting that "this kind of change is emotionally tough, and we will do what we can to guide our people through this process with honesty and care. We're committed to exploring every option to retain talent and making sure those affected have meaningful support throughout."

Splash Damage's most recent game was Outcasters for Google Stadia, but the developer is currently working on Project Astrid alongside influencers Sacriel and Shroud.