Splash Damage is making the shift to a four-day working week

Splash Damage, the developer behind Brink and the upcoming Transformers: Reactivate, has announced that it is changing the way that developers at its London office work. Specifically, Splash Damage will be shifting to a four-day working week, something that we have seen a collection of developers embracing recently, including Bugsnax creator Young Horses.

The plan will be in effect for on-site in-office staff, with the change announced as part of the developer's appearance at Develop: Brighton, which is being held this week.

It should be said that this change will not affect hybrid workers, meaning not every member of Splash Damage's 400-employee team will be embracing a four-day working week going forward.