Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Splash Damage is making the shift to a four-day working week

The Brink developer is changing how staff at its London office work.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Splash Damage, the developer behind Brink and the upcoming Transformers: Reactivate, has announced that it is changing the way that developers at its London office work. Specifically, Splash Damage will be shifting to a four-day working week, something that we have seen a collection of developers embracing recently, including Bugsnax creator Young Horses.

The plan will be in effect for on-site in-office staff, with the change announced as part of the developer's appearance at Develop: Brighton, which is being held this week.

It should be said that this change will not affect hybrid workers, meaning not every member of Splash Damage's 400-employee team will be embracing a four-day working week going forward.

Splash Damage is making the shift to a four-day working week


Loading next content