Spirittea's village continues to grow: Phantom Friends update arrives on Xbox and Nintendo Switch

HQ

Many games have tried to jump on the cozy, top-down, top-down lifesim bandwagon in order to scratch just a sliver of the success of giants like Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon. Hardly any of them succeed, but in the shadow of these pleasant games, others like Spirittea have sprouted, which have also been slowly gaining a foothold among fans of the genre.

The title, if you don't know it, has a very interesting narrative, in which you are a new inhabitant in a remote village in the mountains, and you end up opening a spa for the spirits to rest and, in the process, get them to leave the villagers alone with their lives. Exactly what you're thinking: combine Spirited Away with Stardew Valley.

And its creators at Cheesemaster Games and No More Robots have been polishing and expanding it since it launched in November 2023. Today, without going any further, they released the Phantom Friends update, one of the most ambitious updates that was already available on Steam, Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions of the game. It includes new quest lines and spirits (including a spirit vendor with exclusive items), as well as pet spirits and bug fixes.

If you didn't know about the game and want to give it a chance with what you're seeing and reading, you've got a 40% discount on Steam for a limited time now, and for a good cause too: it's part of the charity offer for Great Ormond Street Hospital, with proceeds going to a children's cancer centre.

Are you going to try out this new content in Spirittea?