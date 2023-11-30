Spirittea releases 1.0.3 update for Switch with more than 100 fixes

HQ

In the weeks since launch, Cheesemaster Games has been a hive of activity. Things are off to a great start for the small studio with the cross-platform launch of Spirittea, and now that PC players have had access to some updates, it's time for console players on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass to get theirs too.

It looks like players on Microsoft's console (and also on PC Game Pass) will be getting the same patch today, but Spirittea bathhouse managers on Switch already have update 1.0.3 available, which cites up to 100 bug fixes that have previously been tested on the Steam version. The patch notes shared on the Discord channel highlight the following improvements:



Fixed the issue where the Spirit Vision sometimes got stuck on



Made the Karaoke easier - there are fewer pesky octopuses now and we've rebalanced what counts as correct and incorrect!



Made Fishing easier, with bigger, clearer prompts to help keep you on track (and won't crash if you fish somewhere odd!)



Fixed an issue where you could get stuck fishing (and not just because it's addictive!!)



Added a whole ton of new animations and sounds, including insects fluttering, spirits getting gooey and NPCs having naps!



Made sure Fae always calls you by the right name (who even is Dan??)



Made sure if your stamina hits 0, the game still works as intended



Fixed a whole host of towel-related problems. Lost your towels? The game has you covered now! Have wet towels and nowhere to put them? The wet towel table now works as storage!



Speaking of storage, we've TRIPLED the amount of storage you have, so go crazy catching fish and stealing people's slippers!



Dozens and dozens of other fixes and new additions!



As we have already mentioned, the PC version is the fastest moving in terms of patches and improvements, and the PC notes already anticipate what we will see in the console version in the future as well:



Miko and Amelia aren't overlapping each other when preparing kimchi anymore



The Karaoke minigame controls and difficulty got a tad easier



You can't sell some of the shrine items anymore, you sillies



Sora calls you by your proper name now



The Stinker statue is no longer called a sun melon!



You can't accidentally put towels in your backpack



Fixed more disappearing towel issues



Those last 2 figurines now count even if you already got them



Fixed a ton more crashes



Leigh now talks to you, the cad



Songs won't layer over each other anymore



When cooking at home, you can now see the extra storage space



That dang "Fall is Coming" painting won't appear all over the place anymore



We're currently finalising our full review of Spirittea at Gamereactor, and we'll try to test these recent improvements in our game and let you know what we think of them.