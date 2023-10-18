Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spirittea

Spirittea is now Gold and will announce its release date next week

It won't be long until we can enjoy this life sim that mixes Stardew Valley with the management of a magical hot springs like those in Spirited Away.

HQ

For the last year and a half I've been following closely a small project about a rather special 'cozy' life simulator, as it merges the concepts of Stardew Valley (or Haunted Chocolatier) with one of the best animation classics, Spirited Away.

And why am I talking about a fusion of ideas? Well, Spirittea leaves the farm concept a bit aside and bets more on the relationships of our newly arrived character in the village to take care of an oriental-style hot springs house to satisfy the needs of the spirits (wow, I've seen that somewhere). And now, after some delayed development, the developers at Cheesemaster Games has just announced that the game has completed development and is now Gold. They also say thank you, and say that they will provide full details of the release next week, including a release date.

Spirittea will also release versions for Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles in the future.

Need a new 'life sim' in your life?

Spirittea

