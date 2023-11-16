Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Spirittea

Spirittea has sold more than 10,000 units and is already working on future versions.

The small rural world can evolve over time, thanks to an early access testers club.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Spirittea was launched on Monday 13th November on PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox, and both Cheesemaster Games and publisher No More Robots have expressed their gratitude for the reception: the title has reached 10,000 units sold (and it's available on Game Pass). For such a modest development, these are encouraging numbers, as is its future.

The development team continues to improve the game experience and is now looking to collaborate with members of the community that is building up around Spirittea to test future versions of the game which will include new features, but will of course be used to report bugs.

In addition, the studio is urging us to stay tuned for an important announcement tomorrow, November 17th</strong> - maybe a physical edition of Spirittea?

In the meantime, we will continue to review the game (the experience is longer than it seemed) and will bring you our full review very soon.

HQ
Spirittea

Related texts



Loading next content