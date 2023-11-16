Spirittea has sold more than 10,000 units and is already working on future versions.

HQ

Spirittea was launched on Monday 13th November on PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox, and both Cheesemaster Games and publisher No More Robots have expressed their gratitude for the reception: the title has reached 10,000 units sold (and it's available on Game Pass). For such a modest development, these are encouraging numbers, as is its future.

The development team continues to improve the game experience and is now looking to collaborate with members of the community that is building up around Spirittea to test future versions of the game which will include new features, but will of course be used to report bugs.

In addition, the studio is urging us to stay tuned for an important announcement tomorrow, November 17th</strong> - maybe a physical edition of Spirittea?

In the meantime, we will continue to review the game (the experience is longer than it seemed) and will bring you our full review very soon.