Spiritfarer to release on Stadia and EGS, new trailer shown

Spiritfarer, the stunning adventure title by developer Thunder Lotus Games, received a brand-new teaser trailer just recently showing off the gameplay of the hand-drawn indie gem, offering potential fans a look at the characters, environments and more. Apart from this, the game has been announced for a release on Stadia and the Epic Games Store as well as the previously confirmed formats; PC (via GOG and Steam), PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox Game Pass (both Xbox One and PC).
Spiritfarer is set to release later this year. Will you be checking it out?
