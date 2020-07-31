Cookies

Spiritfarer

Spiritfarer to release on Stadia and EGS, new trailer shown

Thunder Lotus Games has announced that its adventure title Spiritfarer will release on Stadia and the Epic Games Store.

Spiritfarer, the stunning adventure title by developer Thunder Lotus Games, received a brand-new teaser trailer just recently showing off the gameplay of the hand-drawn indie gem, offering potential fans a look at the characters, environments and more. Apart from this, the game has been announced for a release on Stadia and the Epic Games Store as well as the previously confirmed formats; PC (via GOG and Steam), PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox Game Pass (both Xbox One and PC).

Spiritfarer is set to release later this year. Will you be checking it out?

