Spiritfarer is getting a physical edition on PS4 and Switch

Indie smash hit Spiritfarer is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch and PS4 on July 27. The Nintendo Switch copy is retailing for €34.99 and the PS4 version will cost €29.99. Pre-orders for both versions are now open and you can find out more details here.

The physical edition of the game contains many additional goodies. Along with the game, players will receive a 96-page art book, a digital download for the soundtrack, six collectable postcards and much more.

"It's been an immense pleasure to collaborate with iam8bit on Spiritfarer's physical editions," said Spiritfarer's Creative Director Nicolas Guérin. "Spiritfarer is a special game which means the world to our team, and to finally be able to hold such a passion project in our hands is so satisfying and heartwarming! I hope these physical editions find their way straight into our fans' hearts, as the Spirits in Spiritfarer did."

You can take a look at the box art for the game below: