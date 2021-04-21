You're watching Advertisements

Along with the release of the latest Lily Update, developer Thunder Lotus Games also has some good news to share with us about their "most successful project to date," Spiritfarer.

In a post on Steam, it was revealed that Spiritfarer has sold more than 500,000 units worldwide across all systems since its launch in August 2020. Not only that, its review also sits at "Overwhelmingly Positive" on Valve's platform, this shows that the game is indeed deeply liked by many players.

The above-mentioned Lily Update, which is free and includes some new features, a bunch of quality of life changes, and lots of bug fixes, is already out now. It's probably also worth mentioning that there will be two more updates: "Beverly" and "Jackie and Daria" coming up in summer and autumn, respectively.

If you'd like to know more details about the Lily Update and others plans Thunder Lotus Games has for Spiritfarer, you can check the post here and watch the trailer below: