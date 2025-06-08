Spiritfarer developer presents new project At Fate's End

During the Xbox Games Showcase, developer Thunder Lotus took some time to reveal and present to the world their next project. Known formerly as the makers of Spiritfarer, this next game will have a similar visual style and aesthetic, but its idea and name are very different.

Known as At Fate's End, this is a 2D side-scrolling action-adventure where players are tasked with taking on their estranged siblings in intense and stunning battles. It'll feature an "emotional core" and is described in a press release as "a more intense, more action-driven game, but no less intimate." As for what this means in practice, we can expect a story that's "about how families break apart - and how they might come back together."

As for when At Fate's End launches, it'll be debuting sometime in 2026 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 too, with a day one launch on Game Pass.