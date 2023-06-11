Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

33 Immortals

Spiritfahrer studio's new game 33 Immortals has been unveiled

It was shown during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Thunder Lotus delivered the low-key, widely celebrated Spiritfarher in 2020, but they have far more action-packed games under their belt. They're returning to those roots with 33 Immortals, which was shown off for the first time tonight at the Xbox Games Showcase.

It's a top-down action game that looks to take design inspiration from games like Hyper Light Drifter. The big thing is that it offers co-op for just as many players as the title suggests, namely 33. There is still some way to go before launch; sometime next year. The format is only Xbox Series X/S and it comes to Gamepass day 1.

