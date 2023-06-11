Spiritfahrer studio's new game 33 Immortals has been unveiled

Thunder Lotus delivered the low-key, widely celebrated Spiritfarher in 2020, but they have far more action-packed games under their belt. They're returning to those roots with 33 Immortals, which was shown off for the first time tonight at the Xbox Games Showcase.

It's a top-down action game that looks to take design inspiration from games like Hyper Light Drifter. The big thing is that it offers co-op for just as many players as the title suggests, namely 33. There is still some way to go before launch; sometime next year. The format is only Xbox Series X/S and it comes to Gamepass day 1.

Check out the trailer here.