Spirit of the North 2 premieres next month

Spirit of the North was an unexpected success when it premiered almost six years ago, and two years ago something most people probably expected happened - a sequel was announced.

Now it seems that the developer Infuse Studio is basically finished with the development, because a new trailer finally reveals that Spirit of the North 2 will be released on PC, PlayStation and Xbox the 8th of May (as well as Switch 2, we assume, although maybe not at the regular premiere).

This time, we will also be able to buy a so-called Signature Edition with extra content, which was presented the other week. Check out everything included in the Instagram post below.

Check out the new trailer below. Here is the official synopsis of this seemingly beautiful indie adventure:

"Unveil the mysteries of a beautiful ancient world in this breathtaking 3rd-Person Adventure, a sequel to the acclaimed 'Spirit of the North.' Take on the role of an isolated fox with a raven companion on a quest to restore the lost guardians and return home."