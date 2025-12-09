Spirit Crossing is coming to PC and specifically Steam

If you're a frequent mobile gamer, or even someone that likes to explore the library offered by Apple Arcade or Netflix Games, chances are you are somewhat familiar with Spry Fox's Spirit Crossing. The cooperative life-sim game is available on these platforms in the form of an open Alpha build, but as development progresses, now the studio behind the game has an announcement to make.

During the Wholesome Snack Showcase, it was confirmed that Spirit Crossing will soon be losing its mobile exclusivity, as the game is set to launch on PC, specifically through Steam, in 2026. We don't have a date or information about how the game has been adapted to suit the new platform, only that it will be coming to a new audience rather soon.

As for those curious about this game, the description for Spirit Crossing explains what we can expect from it, namely that players will be expected to make lasting friendships with members of the whimsical community, all while growing their village, exploring a dynamic wilderness, going fishing, dancing, and playing music. Sounds lovely, doesn't it?