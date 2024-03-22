Spine shows plenty of stylistic action in new gameplay trailer

HQ

During yesterday's Future Games Show, plenty of games were shown with a focus on original titles with spectacular gameplay. One of them was Spine, which we previously have written about.

It can best be described as a female John Wick, with a rebel called Redline as our main protagonist. The setting is almost cyberpunkish and takes place in the AI controlled Tensor City, and it's up to you to bring the AI down. We got to see a minute of high-octane action, and it looks like Remember Me meets Sifu, with a whole lot of gun-fu.

Check it out below. There's still no more precise release window for the game than 2025, but it's coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.